Gorse fire: Firefighters scale down wildfire response
- Published
A major incident status has ended after three days of tackling gorse fires, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has said.
About 60 firefighters remain at the scene of the largest fire at Ballyeamon Road, Glenariff, in County Antrim.
The fire was first reported just before 14:00 BST on Wednesday.
Since Wednesday, the NIFRS has received 716 emergency calls and attended 318 incidents - 96 of those were wildfire related.
The fire service has resumed normal operational responses across Northern Ireland.
Andy Hearn, the interim Chief Fire & Rescue Officer, said: "Our Firefighters have been working in extremely challenging and exhausting conditions during this major incident to bring these wildfires under control."
Among the other agencies responding to the gorse fires, the Irish Air Corps have been assisting, with aircraft dumping water on the blazes.
Archie McKay, a group commander in the NIFRS, told BBC News NI: "I believe we are in the endgame now. At the moment what's happening there are small pockets of fires within areas that have already been burnt.
"What we're doing it monitoring and making sure that none of those areas get close enough to the boundary, [so that] another wouldn't start in an area that has been burnt already."
From the scene: Kevin Sharkey, BBC News NI
We've become used to a familiar sight in the sky here around Glenariff over the past two days - an Irish Defence Forces helicopter ferrying water from a nearby dam.
The Air Corps crew flies in and out, every few minutes, dropping water from the Dungonnell dam onto the path of the fire.
It's role has been game changing. The firefighting teams on the ground believe they are now close to bringing the fire under control.
The endgame appears to be in sight.
Jim Marshall, Glenariff forest manager at the Forest Service, said: "The biggest disaster here is the damage to the environment.
"The biodiversity and the wildlife, both animals and mammals - I think it's indescribable the damage that has been caused at the moment."