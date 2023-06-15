Belfast: Men aged in 70s deny prostitution and human trafficking charges
Three men aged in their 70s have appeared in court on charges linked to prostitution and human trafficking.
They denied a total of 92 charges at Belfast Crown Court on Thursday.
Oliver James MacCormack, 70, whose address was given as HMP Maghaberry, was charged with 66 counts on dates between January 2015 and June 2022.
They included 12 counts of controlling prostitution for gain, more than 20 charges of human trafficking and seven counts of rape.
He was also charged with paying a person for sexual services and being concerned in the supply of heroin, false imprisonment and sexual assault.
Kenneth David Harvey, 72, from Killynure Road in Carryduff, pleaded not guilty to 18 offences between 2015 and 2022 - which included human trafficking, controlling prostitution for gain, paying a person for sexual services, rape and sexual assault.
Robert Albert Rodgers, aged 77 and from Antrim Road in Belfast, faces eight charges, including controlling prostitution for gain and human trafficking between February 2015 and September 2020.
Judge Mark Reel said he would review the case on Friday June 30, with a view to looking at dates for trial then.
Mr Rodgers was released on continuing bail, while Mr Harvey and Mr MacCormack were remanded back into custody.