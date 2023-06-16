North Belfast: Man remanded into custody over shooting
- Published
A 22-year-old man has been remanded into custody accused of attempted murder over a shooting in north Belfast.
Lee McKee was charged by detectives investigating a gun attack allegedly linked to the Irish National Liberation Army (INLA).
A man in his 40s was reportedly shot in the legs and back when four masked men entered a property in the Antrim Road in May.
He was later taken to hospital.
Mr McKee, of Alexandra Terrace in Crumlin, County Antrim, appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Friday.
He faces counts of attempted murder, belonging to a proscribed organisation - namely the INLA - and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
During a bail application the court heard the victim has claimed Mr McKee was one of those who carried out the attack.
Mr McKee's lawyer confirmed his client denies any involvement in the shooting.
Based on alibi accounts connected to the investigation, he argued that the complainant has no credibility.
Mr Toner also raised issues about the injured party's mental health and alleged use of drugs.
Bail was refused, however, due to the risks of reoffending and interference with witnesses.
Mr McKee as remanded in custody until 14 July.