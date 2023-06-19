Dermot Kennedy: Singer urged to apologise for racial slur
Dermot Kennedy has been asked to apologise after he used a racial slur during an interview in Canada.
The Irish singer was speaking to a live audience in a video posted online by Much, a popular music channel.
In it he used a term considered derogatory to members of the Traveller community.
Irish Travellers have called for an apology after the videos were deleted without any acknowledgement or explanation.
Representatives for Mr Kennedy and Much's parent company, Bell Media, have been approached for comment.
Warning: Contains offensive language
The performer is currently on tour in North America and it is understood the interview took place in Toronto on 10 June.
A video clip from the interview - "#DermotKennedy taught us something new 😂" - was posted across multiple social media channels.
It was promptly deleted but has been watched by BBC News NI.
When asked to provide examples of Irish slang, Mr Kennedy explained that "knackered" was a term used to express tiredness.
He then discussed his understanding of a shortened, "really bad" version of the word.
"If you call somebody a knacker that's really bad, really bad, because the knacker is - to the best of my knowledge - is like a horse in the yard that is like dying," he said.
"But it's like a classic thing... like if you were sitting at a table and someone took your food, you'd be like: 'Ah, ya knacker'."
'Deeply offensive'
The singer's comments were criticised by some members of the Traveller community.
The term is derived from "knackerman" - a person who collects dead or dying animals unfit for human consumption to recover their-products - which was once thought of as a lowly occupation.
The word is now widely understood as a racial slur against members of the Traveller community.
Irish boyband Boyzone were also condemned for using the term in 1999.
Traveller activist Dr Rosaleen McDonagh said the word was "deeply offensive" and akin to similar "racist-type language that has been used to demean many indigenous and aboriginal peoples".
'Triggering childhood trauma'
The director of Irish Traveller Movement (ITM) - a body representing more than 30 Traveller groups - has called for an apology from the singer.
"[The 'K word'] has been used in hate speech towards the Traveller community to degrade and humiliate," said Bernard Joyce.
"It's completely unacceptable and gives offence to our community.
"Dermot Kennedy should give an apology recognising the hurt and pain this word has inflicted on our community with immediate effect."
Human rights activist Rose Marie Maughan also called on the performer to issue an apology.
"Irish society has grown so much in terms of not using racist terms due to the impact they have on marginalised communities, yet the 'K term' is used daily regardless how many times Irish Travellers express our pain," she said.
"He must now do the right thing and apologise to us, and in the future use his platform as an ally to us - calling for the end of the last accepted racism in Ireland."
Hate crime legislation is facing reform in the Republic of Ireland with the Criminal Justice (Incitement to Violence or Hatred and Hate Offences) Bill currently before the Seanad (upper house of parliament).
The bill is intended to strengthen existing legislation with wider protections to Irish Travellers and other ethnic minorities.
Independent Senator Eileen Flynn - the first Traveller to be a member the Oireachtas (Irish parliament) - has welcomed its introduction but suggested further amendments are necessary to include "the voices of all people".