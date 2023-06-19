British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference to focus on Stormont deadlock
- Published
The Stormont stalemate will top the agenda at a meeting of UK and Irish ministers in London later.
The British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference (BIIGC) was set up by the Good Friday Agreement and meets twice a year.
It is one of the few such bodies unaffected by the Democratic Unionist Party's (DUP) boycott of Stormont.
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and his number two Steve Baker will attend the meeting.
The Republic of Ireland will be represented by Tánaiste (Deputy Prime Minister) Micheál Martin and Justice Minister Helen McEntee.
The meeting comes as talks continue between the UK government and the DUP.
It is understood the party is looking for changes to the legislation governing the Northern Ireland Protocol as well as further constitutional guarantees.
Last week Mr Heaton-Harris caused raised eyebrows when he said he did not know what the DUP was asking for - a view contradicted by the party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.
On Friday, at a meeting of the British Irish Council in Jersey, Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said he was sure Mr Heaton-Harris would "listen respectfully" to the DUP's position.
Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar said his government could only play a supporting role.