Thunderstorms: Warning issued across Northern Ireland

Lightning ThunderGetty Images
Lightning strikes could also become an additional hazard, the MET Office says
By Barra Best
BBC News NI weather presenter

A thunderstorm warning has been issued across Northern Ireland from lunchtime on Monday.

The Met Office has warned that up to 20mm of rain could fall in some places across NI in under an hour.

It said that up to 25mm could fall in a few spots in the same time, leading to some surface flooding.

The rain could possibly cause some homes and businesses to flood, while lightning strikes could also become an additional hazard.

The warning lasts from 13:00 BST on Monday until 20:00.

Driving conditions could be affected by heavy downpours, surface flooding and hail.

Meanwhile, warnings have also been issued across much of the Republic of Ireland.

Met Éireann is warning of possible flooding, poor visibility, difficult driving conditions and power outages.

The warning lasts from noon until 22:00 on Monday.

