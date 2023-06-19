Dunmurry: Three arrested after car crashes at primary school
Police have arrested three men after a car crashed at a school near Lisburn on Monday.
The incident happened at about 13:40 BST at St Colman's Primary School, Lambeg.
Three males in their 20s got out of the vehicle and tried to flee but were apprehended by police.
The PSNI said a blue Volkswagen Golf had reportedly "crashed into school grounds". No-one was injured in the incident.
Officers appealed for anyone with information to contact them.