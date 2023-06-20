Muckamore inquiry: Mother recalls trauma of son's 'clear neglect'
- Published
A public inquiry has heard of the trauma a woman suffered after hearing of her son's alleged abuse at Muckamore Abbey Hospital.
Dawn's son Timmy (Timothy) is a current patient at the hospital.
She said that there had been hundreds of safeguarding incidents, including issues around his medication and cleanliness.
He was diagnosed with a severe learning disability and autistic tendencies when he was two years old.
The inquiry is examining allegations of abuse at Muckamore Abbey Hospital.
It is run by the Belfast Health Trust and provides facilities for adults with special needs.
A major police investigation began in 2017 after allegations of ill-treatment began to emerge.
'Very traumatic'
On Tuesday, a written statement from Dawn was read out.
She outlined a phone call she received from a safeguarding manager at the Belfast Trust telling her about alleged abuses and that there was CCTV footage.
Dawn described the news as "very traumatic" and said she was told she could not discuss the matter as there was a police investigation.
The mother noted changes in her son when he moved to Muckamore, including a deterioration in communication skills and weight gain.
Dawn said prior to attending the hospital Timmy had been put on a dairy and gluten free diet to help him keep calm and sleep better, but this did not continue at Muckamore.
She said she tried to discuss Timmy's medication after he seemed "zombified" during one visit, describing him as "expressionless and dull," but it was difficult to get any details.
At a later date, Timmy, who is now 28 years old, was taken to Antrim Area Hospital's emergency department with a high heart rate.
Dawn said it was advised that Timmy should come off his medication, but a doctor at Muckamore said he would have to be weaned off any medicines.
She said Timmy did return to the hospital and a consultant there refused to let him leave without assurances he would be taken off the medication due to concerns he could have a heart attack.
Teeth not cleaned
Dawn said when visiting Timmy, she often had to wait or he was usually just out of the shower.
But on one occasion she said she arrived to find him looking filthy and with greasy hair.
Dawn added staff had confirmed to her that Timmy's teeth had not been cleaned for years nor had he seen an dentist which she felt showed "clear neglect" which she believes still continues.
The mother said she had told staff that Timmy would allow you to brush his teeth if he was relaxed in the bath.
Dawn said she "appalled by the state of Timmy's toenails" and she "absolutely flipped out" when they had been left to grow too long for a second time.
In the statement, the mother also said she handed over about £100 every week, which she was told was for toiletries and takeaways but never received receipts.
When she inquired about Timmy's bank balance Dawn said she was told she was not entitled to any information as it was not her money.
She later discovered the account contained £100 which she could not understand.
Since being made aware of the abuse, Dawn said she had been advised meticulously about Timmy's money and the amount she had been asked to contribute had reduced dramatically.
Dawn told the inquiry that there had been occasions where Timmy had been hit by another patient but as long as he was OK she never felt the need to inform police.
'Reverting to type'
Due to the abuse, Dawn said she wanted her son moved and that after winning a judicial review over his living arrangements, the trust must find him somewhere by late 2024.
Dawn said the situation was "harrowing and devastating" and as a family they "carefully discuss picking our battles".
She added therewas a "real disconnect between management and ward staff" at the hospital.
After CCTV was uncovered, standards of care and staff attitude improved for a while, but it seemed to be reverting to type, she claimed.
Dawn said it has been six years since the alleged abuses were uncovered and it had been "very traumatic trying to come to terms with this".