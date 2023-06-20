Derry entrepreneur balancing schoolwork and own business
A 17-year-old Londonderry schoolgirl has been recognised for running a successful business, all while managing a busy school life.
Ava McDowell was named Young Business Person of the Year at the North West Business awards earlier this month.
The St Cecilia's student's business, Ava's Treats, specialises in sweets and seasonal gifts.
Ava is one of the youngest ever recipients of the prestigious award.
She said her idea to start her own business was inspired by her grandmother, Alice McLaughlin.
'Granny taught me everything I know'
"It started when my granny said to me 'you need some sort of income when you go to university, in case you ever struggle'," Ava told the BBC's The North West Today.
"My granny is very into arts and crafts and she suggested starting my own business and taught me all the skills I needed and how to develop products.
Ava said she had no expectations when she first started out in her business, but has been blown away by how quickly it has gone from strength to strength.
"My school's motto is: 'Inspire, endeavour and achieve' so I looked at that and felt inspired to do something so I would always have something to fall back on.
"I set up at the St Cecilia's Christmas craft fair and then my order book really started filling up."
"That was the first time I saw it being busy and then the Instagram started gaining a lot of followers and that was when I realised, this is a business."
Ava said she felt it was important to inspire others and break down stereotypes and a school leadership programme called SistersIN helped develop her confidence.
"I was one of the girls from the school selected to take part and I got a first-hand insight into business," she said.
"My mentor always pushed me to do whatever I wanted to do and that has grown my confidence as a woman in business and now I am striving to achieve.
"My mum and my granny are great role models and I have got a lot of confidence in them.
"It doesn't matter what society says - you can do whatever you want. You just need to go for it".