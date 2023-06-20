NI weather: Yellow warning for heavy showers and thunderstorms
- Published
Some disruption is expected on Tuesday with heavy showers and thunderstorms forecast.
A Met Office weather warning for Northern Ireland has been issued from 10:30 BST until 20:00.
Although many places will avoid the showers, some could see between 20-30mm of rain in an hour.
Up to 40mm could fall within a couple of hours in a few spots with hail and lightning also due.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Travel disruption should be expected where the heavy showers hit, due to surface spray, some flooding, and hail.
Damage to some buildings and homes could also occur due to flooding and lightning strikes.
In the Republic of Ireland, a weather warning has been issued for the entire country.
Met Éireann is expecting poor visibility, some flooding, and difficult driving conditions.
Its warning is in place from noon on Tuesday until 22:00.