Pat McCormick: David Gill jailed over body-in-bin murder
A man who murdered a County Down father-of-four, disposed of his body in a wheelie bin and dumped it in a lake must serve at least 16 years in prison before being considered for release.
Pat McCormick's body was discovered in Ballygowan six weeks after he was last seen on CCTV in Comber.
David Gill, 30, of no fixed abode, was sentenced on Thursday after admitting the murder of the 55-year-old.
Mr McCormick was lured to a flat in Comber on the evening of 30 May 2019.
The 55-year-old believed he was going to meet Gill's fiancée Lesley Ann Dodds, who he had a brief relationship with.
Dodds, 25, from Queen Victoria Gardens in Belfast, was sentenced to five-and-a-half years after admitting manslaughter, with half to be served in prison.
Mr McCormick had received messages from Dodds' Facebook, saying she had left Gill and asking him to come to her flat.
Instead, when Mr McCormick arrived, only Gill was at the flat.
'Brutal and sustained assault'
The judge at Belfast Crown Court said Mr McCormick had been the victim of a "brutal and sustained assault".
The court heard his cause of death was 24 rib fractures due to blunt force trauma.
Mr McCormick was described in court as being "devoted to his family, thoughtful, gentle and caring".
Three other men admitted a single charge of withholding information in relation to Mr McCormick's murder.
William Gill, 43, from Terrace View in Waringstown, who is Dodds' brother, was sentenced to one year in prison, suspended for two years.
The other men; Andrew Leslie, 24, from Mourne Crescent in Moneyrea and Jonathon Richard Leslie Montgomery, 24, from Castle Espie Road, Comber; were sentenced to 15 months, suspended for two years.
Addressing the three men, the judge said their actions had left "a stain on your character in this gruesome and sorry affair".