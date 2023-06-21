Ardoyne: Ballysillan lodge hits out at Parades Commission ruling
- Published
An Orange lodge has hit out at a ruling preventing a march through a flashpoint area of north Belfast.
The Parades Commission said Ballysillan lodge's application breached a 2016 agreement between communities.
The lodge had sought permission to march past Ardoyne shops just before noon on Saturday, accompanied by a band from Carrickfergus.
Prior to 2016, the location witnessed serious trouble linked to parade disputes.
The commission has ruled that the parade stops short of the shops, at the junction of Crumlin Road and Wheatfield Gardens.
'Highly provocative'
A residents' group in Ardoyne told the commission the route requested was "highly provocative".
In its ruling, the commission said of the application: "It is a wanton disregard for the efforts made to achieve a local agreement and an egregious disregard for the six years of peace it secured.
"It serves only to heighten tensions in a period of political instability and risks serious public disorder."
It added there would be "an adverse effect on community relations" if the parade was allowed to pass through Ardoyne.
The commission noted that the 2016 agreement saw five parades go past the shops annually, but these took place at around 08:00 BST.
In a statement posted on social media, the lodge said: "Once again we are being denied our right to walk due to threats of Republican violence."
It added it "cannot understand the Parades Commission's logic", as it allows a number of other Orange parades to follow the same route.
Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly said he welcomed the commission's decision.
"This parade was clearly in breach of an agreement in 2016 between the Crumlin Ardoyne Residents Association and the three Ligoniel lodges, which has brought almost seven years of peace to the Crumlin Road and eased community tensions."
Traditional Unionist Voice councillor Ron McDowell described the decision as "reprehensible."
He added: "The commission illustrates that it is unfit for purpose by repeatedly attacking those who applied for the parade while having nothing adverse to say about those who would instigate the serious public disorder."