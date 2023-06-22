Belfast: Man who threatened to slit judge's throat jailed
- Published
An east Belfast man who threatened to slit a judge's throat has been jailed for eight months.
Scott McCormick, 35, of Bloomfield Street, appeared for sentencing at Belfast Crown Court on Thursday.
He had previously pleaded guilty to a single count of making a threat to kill Judge Fiona Bagnall.
The incident happened on the morning of August 25, 2022 at Laganside Courts, with McCormick telling a security guard there would be a "bloodbath".
The court heard that at 08:00 BST a security guard at the complex in Oxford Street noticed a male cycling towards the doors of the building.
The guard stopped the man, later identified as McCormick, from accessing the building after he set off metal detectors at the entrance.
When challenged by the guard, McCormick enquired: "Where is Bagnall?"
When told she was not in the building, he said: "I'm going to cut her f***ing throat. There's going to be a bloodbath''.
McCormack provided his full name to the security guard and said: "Tell her Scott was looking for her. I can't believe she has done this to me. I have a wee client who is going to do it for me."
'Intoxicated'
The court was told McCormick returned five hours later and gained access to a second-floor courtroom.
He again asked for Judge Bagnall but was told she was not in the building.
As McCormick was escorted out, he pointed towards the dock, stating: "I have been in there at least six times for breaking people's noses."
One member of court staff said she felt the defendant was "intoxicated" due to his slurred speech.
Police were alerted to the incidents and checks showed Judge Bagnall first dealt with McCormick in 2006 and that the last time he appeared before her was in 2021.
The prosecution said in a statement that Judge Bagnall described being left "unnerved" by the incident and "took the threat seriously".
When interviewed, McCormick said he was hungover that morning and "didn't know what was going on in his head".
He said he remembered asking about Judge Bagnall and where she was, adding that he wouldn't "say anything bad about her".
Aggravating factors
The court was told McCormick had 128 entries on his criminal record which included offences of dishonesty, possessing offensive weapons and a previous threat-to-kill conviction.
At the time of the incidents, McCormick was on probation and was in breach of a four-month sentence suspended for two years.
The prosecution said that among the aggravating factors was that the threat was made to a public servant and he attended the courthouse on two occasions and repeated the threat.
A defence barrister said McCormick had experienced difficulties in his childhood which led to his addiction issues.
"He is remorseful for his actions as he was intoxicated at the time. No actual violence and no weapon was used or brandished," she added.
Mr Justice O'Hara said any threat to kill any public servant, "be it a policeman, nurse, bus driver or a judge", is taken very seriously.
"Threats to kill a public servant will always be taken more seriously. Threatening to kill anyone is not acceptable," the judge said.
Imposing a sentence of 16 months, he said half would be spent in custody and the remainder on supervised licence.