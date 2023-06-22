Police catch 88 people speeding on A6 in spece of a week
Police have caught 88 people speeding on the new A6 dual carriageway in the space of a week.
The head of road policing, Ch Insp Graham Dodds, revealed the figure on BBC Radio Foyle's The North West Today.
He cited the case of one motorist who was detected driving at 124 miles an hour near the village of Claudy in County Londonderry.
The stretch of A6 between Londonderry and Dungiven opened at the beginning of April.
"Recently, two of my officers from Maydown detected two cars - one driving on the A6 at 124 mph (199 kmh) and another driving at 107 (66 kmh)," Ch Insp Dodds said.
"Those are atrocious speeds, they are massively above the speed limit and the danger that causes both to the person in the car but also to other people walking alongside it is absolutely shocking."
'Everybody is vulnerable'
He said police safety vans were deployed for a week on the A6 on the 15 June.
"Since the 15th of June - a week on that A6 - we have detected 88 offences, some of them reaching up to around 100 miles an hour," he said.
"So that's 88 occasions where people have put their own life and lives of others at risk."
"The A6 is a good road but no road is that good enough to withstand speeds like that," he added.
"Steel and metal will always win over flesh and bone".