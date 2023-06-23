Windsor Framework: NI Brexit deal committee to meet in Brussels
- Published
One of the bodies overseeing the implementation of the Windsor Framework is due to meet in Brussels on Friday.
The Specialised Committee is made up of senior officials from the UK and the EU.
It will assess progress in the implementation of the framework, which was agreed in February.
The deal is intended to ease post-Brexit trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.
The framework modifies the Northern Ireland Protocol, the 2019 deal which kept Northern Ireland inside the EU's single market for goods.
That arrangement kept the Irish land border open but has meant products arriving into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK are subject to checks and controls.
The new deal should reduce the frictions on Great Britain-to-Northern Ireland trade, primarily by expanding a trusted trader scheme and introducing a system of green lanes and red lanes at Northern Ireland ports.
This month the UK published new information and guidance on how the Windsor Framework will operate for businesses.
However some business groups remain concerned that implementation on the current timetable will be difficult.