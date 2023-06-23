Abbie Nummy: Uncle fined over teenage girl's farm death
An uncle of a 14-year-old girl killed in a farm accident in County Armagh has been fined £15,000.
Abbie Nummy died after she was knocked down by a tractor driven by another child in November 2019.
In March Derek Nummy of Altnaveigh Road, Newry, pleaded guilty to permitting a child to operate machinery.
He also admitted failing to ensure that other persons were not exposed to risks to their health and safety.
A manslaughter charge was left on the books by the prosecution.
Mr Nummy was sentenced at Newry Crown Court sitting in Coleraine on Friday.
Judge Peter Irvine KC said the fine "cannot compensate in any way for the tragic loss of Abbie".
"There is nothing this court can say or do which can reduce the undoubted pain and suffering of her parents, brother and sister and wider family circle," he said.
However, the judge added that he did not believe "a custodial or suspended sentence is appropriate in this case".
The court was told that Mr Nummy "treated the victim as one of his own and is haunted by the events of what happened that day".
Abbie and another child were helping their uncle on their grandfather's farm on the day of the accident.
The court was told that Abbie was crushed by a shovel-type tractor which was being driven by the 12-year-old child.
Mr Nummy was not on the yard at the time.
A prosecuting barrister said the defendant was aware the child driving the tractor was under the age of 13.
He said it was "grossly inadequate" that Mr Nummy wasn't in the vehicle and that he was some distance away.
A prosecution barrister said there was a "wilful blindness to the risks created" and that the defendant failed to prevent the child driving a heavy piece of agricultural equipment.
'Enormous sadness'
A barrister for the defence said Mr Nummy only permitted the driving to take place on a supervised basis when he was there.
He described the defendant as being "devastated by what happened".
"He is acutely aware of the full extent of the tragedy of the case and its implications for the immediate family." he said.
Sentencing, Judge Irvine said: "I read with enormous sadness the statement from her father.
"He states: 'My life and my family life changed forever that day and will never be the same again'".
"I can only imagine the pain endured by all concerned," the judge added.
He said the defendant "is clearly genuinely remorseful for what has happened" and has no criminal record.
In addtion to the fine, the shovel machine has been ordered to be forfeited and proceeds donated to the Air Ambulance NI charity.