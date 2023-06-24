Glastonbury: Belfast fashion designers get 'bizzo for Lizzo'
A team of creatives from Northern Ireland have been "bizzo for Lizzo".
They helped the American musician with costumes at her Belfast concert this week and have added more glitz and glamour to the Grammy-winner's wardrobe ahead of her Glastonbury gig.
Along with her many back-up dancers, Lizzo dazzled in lots of different outfits at Ormeau Park on Thursday as part of the Belsonic line-up.
"Lizzo is like queer royalty," Becky Bellamy told BBC News NI.
Becky was part of the team in charge of Lizzo's wardrobe in Belfast.
"There are no words to describe somebody of that status coming along, who is so supportive of the queer community and the trans community, and she really unites people.
"[Fashion designer] Marie Nancarrow has been doing wardrobe at these types of events for years and she was asked to assemble a team of five.
"There was to be two runners and wardrobe assistants and then three sewists."
Connor Kerr said the team were doing everything from "washing knickers" to helping prepare outfits and accessories to go on stage, both for the Belfast gig and Lizzo's performance at Glastonbury this weekend.
The team spent 15 hours working from nine in the morning until midnight for the show.
Describing her work on a vinyl pinafore dress worn by Lizzo, Becky said: "It took me about two hours to steam all of the layers and Lizzo had it it on for probably less than five minutes."
They also helped the back-up performers with their multiple "quick changes" throughout the concert.
"I always I knew that Lizzo was well known for her looks and bringing that type of energy to the stage, but she had a tonne of outfit changes," added Connor.
"It was quite a thing to stand on stage and see it all happening," Becky said.
'She really unites people'
The pair both run Another World Belfast - a social enterprise that provides support to marginalised groups within the city, particularly those from the LGBTQ+ communities.
Connor described seeing young people out in the audience, particularly those from more rural areas, being able to express themselves as "really inspiring".
While Lizzo didn't disappoints fans in Ormeau Park, the singer felt let down after she made failed attempts to taste a local delicacy.
"Belfast I'm mad at y'all. I'm mad at y'all because all I wanted was a spice bag - that's all I wanted," she said in a TikTok post.
She visited a Belfast restaurant she had seen described on TikTok as having the "best spice bags", only to find it was closed.
Lizzo made a second attempt on the day of her show only to be told it would not open until 16:00 BST.
"I gotta get ready for my show at five," she said.
"Now I'm leaving Belfast after my show and I didn't get my spice bag from this restaurant I've been stalking for the past two days."
Glastonbury continues on Saturday with sets from Lizzo, Lana Del Rey, Christine And The Queens, Maneskin, Rick Astley and headliners Guns N' Roses.