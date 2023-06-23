Ardoyne: Ballysillan lodge withdraws flashpoint parade application
- Published
An Orange lodge no longer intends holding a parade which was to be banned from part of its requested route.
Ballysillan lodge had sought permission to march past Ardoyne shops just before noon on Saturday, accompanied by a band from Carrickfergus.
But earlier this week the Parades Commission said Ballysillan lodge's application breached a 2016 agreement between communities.
The Parades Commission said the lodge has now withdrawn its application.
In its initial ruling, the commission said of the application: "It is a wanton disregard for the efforts made to achieve a local agreement and an egregious disregard for the six years of peace it secured.
"It serves only to heighten tensions in a period of political instability and risks serious public disorder."
The commission ruled that the parade should stop short of the shops, at the junction of Crumlin Road and Wheatfield Gardens.
A residents' group in Ardoyne had told the commission the route requested was "highly provocative".
The commission added there would be "an adverse effect on community relations" if the parade was allowed to pass through Ardoyne.
It noted that the 2016 agreement saw five parades go past the shops annually, but these took place at around 08:00 BST.
In a statement posted on social media reacting to the commision's ruling, the lodge said: "Once again we are being denied our right to walk due to threats of republican violence."
It added it "cannot understand the Parades Commission's logic", as it allows a number of other Orange parades to follow the same route.