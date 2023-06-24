Londonderry: Two men attacked with a hammer in Duke Street

Duke StreetGoogle Maps
The attack reportedly happened in the Duke Street area, police say

Two men are in hospital after they were attacked by a man wielding a hammer in Londonderry.

It happened at about 01:00 BST on Saturday on Duke Street.

One man was struck on the head while the other has head, facial and ankle injuries, police said.

A man in his 50s is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. Police have appealed for information.

