North Belfast: Two arrested after man stabbed with a hatchet
- Published
Two men have been arrested after a man was stabbed with a hatchet during an attack at a house in north Belfast on Saturday morning.
The man, who is in his 40s, also sustained facial injuries and a number of windows and the front door of the property were damaged.
It happened at a house on Northwick Drive some time between 00.01 and 03.00 BST, police said.
The men, aged 28 and 29-years old, remain in custody.
They were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and criminal damage.
Detectives have appealed for information.