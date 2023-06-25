North Belfast: Two arrested after man stabbed with a hatchet

Northwick DriveGoogle
A number of windows and the front door of the house on Northwick Drive were also damaged

Two men have been arrested after a man was stabbed with a hatchet during an attack at a house in north Belfast on Saturday morning.

The man, who is in his 40s, also sustained facial injuries and a number of windows and the front door of the property were damaged.

It happened at a house on Northwick Drive some time between 00.01 and 03.00 BST, police said.

The men, aged 28 and 29-years old, remain in custody.

They were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and criminal damage.

Detectives have appealed for information.

