Daisy Hill Hospital: Protesters march to protect Newry services
- Published
A large crowd of protesters has marched in Newry to demonstrate against a reduction of services at Daisy Hill Hospital.
Their protest comes after it was revealed that proposed changes due to a shortage of consultants could lead to a reduction of beds at the hospital.
The Southern Health Trust has said it has stabilised inpatient services at the hospital over the summer months.
But those at the protest said the plan would not be enough.
It involves relying on support from three senior medical consultants from Craigavon Area Hospital.
Last week the Southern Health Trust said it would work with the Department of Health to "secure the longer-term sustainability of the hospital".
Dr Tayo Idowu, a GP in Newry, told BBC News NI: "We're in summer now, this is the quieter period.
"Winter is coming and are those consultants going to be there?"
He said the health trust did not have a long-term plan for the sustainability of services at Daisy Hill Hospital.
"While I welcome it provisionally, there needs to be more," he added.
Francis Gallagher, from the campaign group SOS Daisy Hill, said: "There is a lot of talk about transformation of care but our fear is that is a euphemism for closing local hospitals."
He said Daisy Hill needed to maintain its acute services, such as the emergency department, due to the large area it serves.
The protesters gathered in Newry city centre on Sunday afternoon, where they listened to contributions from campaigners before walking to the hospital.