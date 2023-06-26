Mental health: Londonderry cafe offers space for men to talk
Thomas Campbell is a recovering alcoholic who has gone from drinking two bottles of vodka a day to drinking coffee and talking about feelings with other men in a Londonderry cafe.
While it may seem unusual to some, he "prays it becomes normalised in other city centres".
Claude's Cafe on Shipquay Street in Derry closes to the general public every Thursday so men can sit and talk about what is going on in their lives.
Some just want to sit and discuss very little. A few men talk about fishing or what new TV series they're watching.
"I've come through a lot but it's a journey and a work in progress," Thomas tells BBC Radio Foyle's The North West Today.
"Demons climbed out of walls at me. I had to seek help and now I'm here sharing my story over a cappuccino."
Thomas says he started drinking too much at weekends when it got out of control. He was admitted to the Northlands Centre in Derry, which helps people with addiction problems, in 2020.
"The idea for these drop in sessions at Claude's Cafe came about after leaving Northlands and it's been a success for so many locals," he says.
"No-one judges you and we can talk about anything. Speaking out is crucial and it's good to see people realising that.
"Covid hit when I was at Northlands so my time there was cut short. I ended up homeless for a few months and staying in a B&B.
"My world had to improve. These men are making that a reality and they don't even realise it. I've now learned what it's like to have feelings again.
"Drink suppressed my feelings for so long and now by talking and sharing my story I feel lighter.
"My life is so much better. I have a partner, my children, a car and most importantly I have this cafe.
"I never would have thought a few years ago that I'd be here. What's not to be happy about? I ask every man to speak to someone, even if they're a stranger."
'Every day is a recovery day'
Gerry Mullan, from Ardmore, just outside Derry, was in a car crash in 2008 that left him with life-changing injuries.
"Every single day is a recovery day for me," he says.
"No-one goes through what I went through and expects to lead a normal life.
"These cafe drop-in sessions make me feel normal and I have gained confidence through them."
Gerry's social worker told him about the gatherings every Thursday.
'I feel lucky to be here'
"I was never one to talk about how I felt, especially to my family and good friends. That's not easy to do. I find it easier speaking to strangers and it helps.
"Do not be shy as a man. This has broadened my horizons and I now go fishing with some of these men.
"I feel so lucky to be here. I feel so lucky to be able to speak to you and share my story."
Declan Moore owns Claude's Cafe and continues to work behind the coffee bar while talking to the men. Music plays below the chat.
"We close the cafe for a couple of hours but I want it to feel as normal as possible," he says.
"There's no referral system. It's casual and there's zero judgement.
"I really wish every city centre had a similar initiative. It might help remove the stigma around mental health.
"I see men leaving with a smile. Perhaps they didn't smile a year ago. That can only be a good thing for them and for society."
For information and support about any issues raised in this story, help is available via the BBC Action Line.