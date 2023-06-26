Carrickfergus: Young person in hospital after crash
- Published
A young person has been taken to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children following a crash close to a County Antrim school on Monday.
The ambulance service said it was called at 08:19 BST to a collision near Ulidia Integrated College in Victoria Road, Carrickfergus.
An ambulance and the air ambulance were sent to the scene.
A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said one patient was taken to hospital.
The road remains closed.