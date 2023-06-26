Londonderry: Woman hurt in 'racially motivated' hate crime
An attack on a woman in Londonderry city centre is being treated as a racially-motivated hate crime.
It happened in the Waterloo Street area of Derry at about 00:50 on Sunday.
Police said the woman was in the company of friends when "a number of comments were made towards them by a number of individuals".
The woman is reported to have then been assaulted, sustaining injuries that included bruising to her arm and chest.
Police said the assault is being treated as a hate crime.
They have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.