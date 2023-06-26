Belfast: Eleven million cigarettes seized at Belfast Port
Almost eleven million smuggled cigarettes with an unpaid tax value of more than £5m have been seized at Belfast Port.
The cigarettes were found on 20 June by Border Force staff and His Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) staff in boxes packed into a container.
The 10.8m cigarettes were discovered during a scan of the container.
No arrests have been made in relation to the seizure.
Lucie Irving, of HMRC's fraud investigation service, described the discovery of the illegal cigarettes as "huge".
"Cheap cigarettes come at a cost as they often fund organised crime and other illegal activity that causes real harm to our communities, such as drugs, guns and human trafficking," she said.
Darren Brabon, of Border Force Northern Ireland, said children and young people are the "key targets for those who peddle illegal tobacco and cigarettes".
He added: "This seizure is another example of our commitment with HMRC and partner agencies to stop these illicit items from entering the country and harming our communities".
HMRC have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.