Chloe Mitchell: Human remains confirmed as those of Ballymena woman
Human remains found during the search for Ballymena woman Chloe Mitchell have been confirmed as belonging to the 21-year-old.
A post-mortem examination was completed on 20 June but at that stage the remains had still not been formally identified.
On Monday, police said they had completed the identification process.
Brandon John Rainey, 26, of James Street in Ballymena, has been charged with murdering Ms Mitchell.
He was remanded in custody.
Ryan Johnson Gordon, 34, of Nursery Close, Ballymena, has been charged with attempting to impede justice by concealing evidence around the alleged murder of Ms Mitchell.
Ms Mitchell, 21, was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of 3 June in Ballymena.
Human remains were later found following a huge search operation in the town.
Chloe was the youngest of her family and is survived by her parents, two older sisters and two older brothers.
Her family have asked for privacy.