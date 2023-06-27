Divis Street: Man in 30s shot in the leg in west Belfast
A man in his 30s has been injured in a shooting in west Belfast.
Police said the victim was shot in the leg in Divis Street shortly after 23:05 BST on Monday.
Officers and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene and the man was taken to hospital.
Condemning the attack, Police Service of Northern Ireland Det Sgt Alexander said everyone had the right to live their life free from the threat of violence.
He added: "There is no justification for this type of attack. Those responsible place not just the victim at risk, but also the wider community."
Police asked anyone with any information about the shooting to contact them.