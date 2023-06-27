North Belfast: Man stabbed five times and hit with hammer
- Published
A man in his 20s has been treated in hospital after being stabbed five times and hit on the head with a hammer in north Belfast.
It happened in the Antrim Close area at about 23:40 BST on Monday.
Ambulance and police crews attended the scene, where the man said that he had been attacked by several men.
Five men, aged 20, 24, 25, 26 and 37, and a woman, aged 35, have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and drugs offences.
Police appealed for information.