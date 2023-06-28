One in six people face hunger in Northern Ireland, study shows
One in six people in Northern Ireland face hunger or food insecurity, a study from the Trussell Trust has revealed.
The study shows women, disabled people, and carers are among the groups disproportionately at risk.
It also examined how many people were going without food, or cutting back, because of the rising cost of living.
The Trussell Trust Network has 51 food banks and distribution centres in Northern Ireland and more than 1,600 across the UK.
Karen Mullan, from the Foyle Food Bank, said the figures reflect what their members are seeing on the ground daily.
"This paints a picture of the reality of what people are facing here," Ms Mullan told BBC Radio Foyle's The North West Today.
"We have seen over the last couple of weeks and months a real rise in terms of food and energy costs, and inflation is affecting all areas of life."
'Consistently busy'
Ms Mullan said their foodbank in the north west stays "consistently busy" and they are dealing with a growing number of people seeking support.
"We are seeing more people using us for the first time ever and we are seeing people who are working," she said.
"Previously we would have seen more people on benefits but we are seeing more people who are working and those with two incomes coming in [to the household]."
Ms Mullan said many foodbank users were single parents whose children have lost free school meal provision in summer months.
The Department of Education (DE) axed "holiday hunger" payments in March due to a lack of funding.
Previously, children would have been eligible for free school meals if their families have an annual taxable income of £16,190 or less, or net household earnings of less than £14,000 per year.
Ms Mullan encouraged anyone who needs support but is apprehensive about contacting them to reach out.