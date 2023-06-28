North Belfast: Two men charged after stabbing and hammer attack
- Published
Two men in their 20s have been charged after a man was hit on the head with a hammer and stabbed five times in Belfast.
The attack happened in Antrim Close in the north of the city at about 23:40 BST on Monday.
The 25-year-old has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The 26-year-old man has been charged with possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.
Both will appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Three men, aged 20, 24 and 37, and a woman, aged 35, who were also arrested have been released on bail.