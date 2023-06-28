NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars stars touch down in Belfast
- Published
Traybakes, tremendous scenery and the Peaky Blinders were on the menu for three American Football stars who touched down in Northern Ireland
Devin Lloyd, Josh Allen and Jamal Agnew, who play for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL, arrived to promote America's most popular sport to a wider audience.
That meant passing on some skills to schoolchildren in north Belfast - and finding the time to sample what Northern Ireland has to offer.
Linebacker Josh Allen said he was impressed by the scenery and some sweet treats he tried - including Northern Ireland's famed traybake, the fifteen.
"We came across this coffee shop, me and my wife, we were just a wee bit hungry, we thought we'll try this," he said.
"The woman in the shop said it is the fifteen - man I took one bite and I almost melted in my seat."
The Jaguars will play two games in London this October, the first time an NFL team will play two regular season games outside the US in the same season.
Last season, the Jags won their division - the AFC South - before being eliminated in the divisional round by eventual Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs.
Hopes are high that the team can go even further this year behind the exploits of young superstar quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
But with the NFL in its offseason before teams begin the real work of preparing for the new season, some of the players have the opportunity to travel and spread the gospel of the game.
Allen added: "This is my first time in Ireland, I love it - just a wee bit rainy out here, other than that it is beautiful, I love the scenery.
"I am a scenic person, so going to Londonderry, driving along the coast, a beautiful view, I got a lot of great pictures and I am glad to be out here."
He was also excited by the enthusiasm shown by the young participants in the outreach event at the Girdwood Community Hub.
"These kids have been extremely playful and really into it.
"They love playing catch, they are really athletic and not afraid to catch the football."
He added: "When you see that at a young age, it is really impressive."
Jamal Agnew, return specialist and wide receiver with the Jags, told BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra programme the event was part of a bid to grow the sport across Northern Ireland.
For the first time, five regular season NFL games will be held in Europe this year, with two of those being in Germany - another first.
The NFL recently announced that both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars had been awarded rights to expand their brands and activities across the island of Ireland.
"Today we were out there running around playing flag football with the kids - I was having a lot of fun," Agnew said.
"But just to be able to grow the sport overseas is really important to us."
This view was echoed by his teammate linebacker Devin Lloyd.
"The game should be available to everybody who wants to play the game," he said.
"I had some kids at the camp go to me and say: 'How do I get to the NFL?'
"It just goes to show how much love for the game there is around the world.
"I think the opportunities are obviously in America, but I think we should make the opportunities present for anybody who wants to play the game."
Top NFL stars are used to earning millions of dollars, and mastering multiple tactical strategies within plays.
However, the Northern Ireland weather proved a whole new ball game.
"I had four suitcases and I thought you just got to be prepared for anything. I brought a raincoat," Agnew said.
"When we landed it was nice and sunny, as soon as we got in the taxis it started pouring and then we got to the hotel and it was sunny again and then this morning we had the youth football camp and it was pouring.
"I had the rainjacket on and then the sun came out of nowhere and I was sweating, it reminds me of Florida in that sense."
He added that the trip gave him a chance to think about his favourite TV show.
"I am a big Peaky Blinders fan, that's one of my favourite shows ever and I was excited to hear the Irish accents and you see a lot of those in Peaky Blinders."
For Lloyd, Belfast was more reminiscent of Salt Lake City "with the mountains and the feel".
"I do enjoy the atmosphere, the architecture is a lot different to what we are used to, how long the buildings have been here.
"I will have to bring a jacket here next time," he added.