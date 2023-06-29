Orange Order parade to mark 25 years since Drumcree is curtailed
- Published
The Parades Commission has prevented the Orange Order from a march involving 3,000 people on the Garvaghy Road in Portadown next month.
The order has not been allowed to take the route since the 1990s.
It had applied for a larger-than-normal annual Drumcree parade to mark the 25th anniversary of it being stopped from taking the route it wants.
In its ruling the commission imposed restrictions on the parade, banning it from entering Garvaghy Road.
It said the decision reflected the potential impact on community relations.
Each July the Portadown Orange Lodge attends a service at Drumcree Parish Church to commemorate the anniversary of the Battle of the Somme, which began on 1 July 1916.
Orangemen have been banned since 1998 from going down the mainly-nationalist Garvaghy Road after their annual march from the church.
Flashpoint
The march was the biggest flashpoint in Northern Ireland's marching season in the 1990s and led to serious violence over several summers.
The first decision to re-route it away from the Garvaghy Road was taken in 1995, however after a two-day stand-off Orange Order members were allowed to walk down it, unaccompanied by bands.
It led to a famous scene of Ulster Unionist leader David Trimble and Democratic Unionist leader Ian Paisley walking down the road with their hands held in the air.
A similar stand-off occurred in 1996, with widespread loyalist violence, including the murder of Catholic taxi driver Michael McGoldrick before the parade was again allowed down the road.
The last time the parade was allowed down the Garvaghy Road - 1997 - saw nationalist rioting in the area, which spread to other parts of Northern Ireland.
In 1998, the Parades Commission - set up in large part due to the events at Drumcree - was in place and was legally responsible for making decisions on contentious parades.
The parade was banned from the Garvaghy Road and despite a lengthy standoff, that remained the case.
There were further protests and violence around the parade in 1999 and 2000.