Chris Heaton-Harris criticised for swearing at SDLP councillor
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has been criticised for swearing at a Belfast councillor who challenged him over budget cuts.
He was responding to the SDLP's Séamas de Faoite who suggested the cuts were an attempt to pressure the DUP to return to power-sharing at Stormont.
The exchange happened at an LGBT event at Stormont on Wednesday night.
A source close to Mr Heaton-Harris said he had "directly rebutted factually-incorrect points".
Mr de Faoite had argued the budget delivered by Mr Heaton-Harris in the absence of an executive was a "negotiating tactic" to persuade the DUP to get back to governing.
The encounter was captured on video and showed the Northern Ireland secretary using a swear word in response to Mr de Faoite's claims.
The use of the word has been criticised by other Stormont parties, with Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie and Alliance Party deputy leader Stephen Farry both saying respectful language should be used in all exchanges.
Speaking on Thursday, Mr de Faiote said he took issue with Mr Heaton-Harris's tone rather than the language that had been used.
"I don't think it's about the particular word that you use," he added.
"I think it's a very uncaring tone. I think it suggests that the secretary of state doesn't understand the impact that these cuts are going to make to communities in Belfast and right across the north."
A source close to Mr Heaton-Harris said: "Factually incorrect points were made to the secretary of state and these were directly rebutted.
"The budget allocations set [for] 2023-24 have prioritised protecting public services that people most rely on.
"Due to the political stalemate and long-term neglect of the budget in Northern Ireland it's vital that work is done to balance the books.
"The best people to do that are the politicians voted for by the people of Northern Ireland."
Northern Ireland has been without a functioning devolved government for more than a year, as the DUP is boycotting power-sharing as part of its opposition to post-Brexit trade rules.
The Windsor Framework, agreed in February by the UK and EU, made changes to those rules but the DUP is seeking further changes from Westminster before it will consider ending its protest.