Woman who murdered baby son jailed for at least 20 years
- Published
A woman who murdered her eight-week old son and attempted to murder his two-year-old sister has been jailed for a minimum of 20 years.
The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, accepted she stabbed the children on 27 July 2021 but had denied the charges.
She was convicted at Belfast Crown Court in March.
She was given an automatic life sentence and her minimum term has now been set.
After the woman stabbed the children she made five phone calls, including one to the children's father, telling him their daughter was "lying slowly bleeding".
It was only after this call that she phoned 999, telling police: "I killed my kid for him."
Both children were taken to the emergency department at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children and were treated as they lay side-by-side.
The young girl was successfully treated for a stab wound to her chest but her baby brother was later pronounced dead.
Following her arrest, the defendant made the case that she stabbed her children and then turned the knife on herself as she wanted them all to die together.
'Lifelong effect'
During police interview, the woman detailed how she had lifted a knife to stab her baby but then stopped after he looked at her and smiled.
She said she kissed both children, told them they "would always be in her heart", then stabbed them both.
On Friday, the court was told that a clinical psychologist's report found the little girl had been observed "re-enacting" the incident through play both in her foster placement and at nursery - where she was seen stabbing a toy doll with play scissors.
The court was told she had suffered "significant terror" and "the most serious breach of trust from the person who should have cared for her the most".
The girl has been left feeling "unsafe, confused, sad, stressed, terrified and anxious" - and that what she went through will have "a lifelong effect", the court heard.