Chloe Mitchell had warm and generous heart, mourners hear
- Published
Chloe Mitchell was a young woman with a warm and generous heart, mourners at her funeral have been told.
A thanksgiving service has been held at Ms Mitchell's family home in the Harryville area of Ballymena.
Hundreds of neighbours and friends gathered to watch a livestream on a large screen in nearby King George's Park.
Brandon John Rainey, 26, of James Street in Ballymena, is charged with murdering the 21-year-old.
The Reverend Eddie Chestnutt from Harryville Presbyterian Church told mourners Ms Mitchell was a vivacious daughter and sister.
He said the community had come together to stand with the Mitchell family "in their time of great need ".
Ms Mitchell was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of 3 June, leading to a huge search operation being launched.
On Monday it was confirmed that human remains found during searches belonged to her.
Mr Rainey has been remanded in custody.
Ryan Johnson Gordon, 34, of Nursery Close, Ballymena, has been charged with attempting to impede justice by concealing evidence around the alleged murder of Ms Mitchell.