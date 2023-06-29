Katie Simpson: Jonathan Cresswell denies showjumper's murder
A man has denied murdering a woman in County Londonderry who police initially thought had taken her own life.
Jonathan Cresswell, 35, previously of Briar Hill Gardens in Greysteel, is accused of the murder of Katie Simpson, 21, in Gortnessy Meadows, Lettershandoney, on 3 August 2020.
He is also charged with raping the County Armagh showjumper, who was his partner's sister.
She never regained consciousness and died six days later.
He appeared at Laganside Courthouse by video-link from his solicitor's office, speaking only to confirm his identity and to plead not guilty to the charges.
Also appearing were three women - all connected to the equestrian industry - who deny charges in respect of an alleged cover-up.
Rose De Montmorency-Wright, 22, from Craigantlet Road, Newtownards, is accused of withholding information on dates between October 2020 and October 2021.
Jill Robinson, from Blackford Road in Omagh, is charged with intending to pervert the course of justice.
It is alleged the 42-year-old washed clothes belonging to Mr Cresswell on 3 August 2020.
Hayley Robb, 29, of Weaver's Meadow, Banbridge, faces four charges of withholding information on dates between August 2020 and June 2021.
She is also charged with intending to pervert the course of justice by washing clothes for Mr Cresswell on 3 August 2020.
All four have been returned for trial at Belfast Crown Court, which the judge said he hoped would be ready to proceed either towards the end of this year or the start of 2024.