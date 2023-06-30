Lurgan: Marek Burieta held over attempted child abduction
- Published
A 33-year-old man has been charged with the attempted abduction of a child in Lurgan, County Armagh.
The incident is alleged to have happened in the Brookehill area of Lurgan on Wednesday.
Marek Burieta, of no fixed abode, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates' Court on Friday.
He faces a series of other charges, including kidnapping and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.
He is also accused of attempted exposure of his genitals and an attempted sexual assault on a female.
The offences are alleged to have been committed on the same day the defendant was in police custody.
Few details were heard in court on Friday afternoon, other than a police officer stating that he could connect Mr Burieta to the alleged offences.
No bail application was made but Mr Burieta's defence barrister said he "completely denies all of these charges".
Speaking through an interpreter, Mr Burieta said: "I disagree with showing my genitals or sexual advances."
He was remanded into custody and will appear in court again on 28 July.