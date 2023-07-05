Thomas Rainey jailed for 18 years for murder of wife he set on fire
- Published
A man who set his wife on fire as she was trapped in her car is to spend at least 18 years in prison.
Mother-of-six Katrina Rainey was preparing to go to work when her husband opened her car door, threw petrol over her and set her alight.
Thomas Rainey, of Quarry Road in Knockloughrim, County Londonderry, had pleaded guilty to her murder.
The 61-year-old was handed the sentence at Belfast Crown Court, where he sat with his head bowed.
The judge said he recognised a minimum of 18 years was a significant sentence for a man of Rainey's age.
He added: "Given the horror of what he did to his wife, it's the least he deserves."