NI councils miss major development planning target
- Published
None of Northern Ireland's councils met the statutory target for making decisions on major planning applications last year.
The average processing time for major applications is supposed to be 30 weeks.
Across all 11 councils the average time taken in 2022 was 57.8 weeks.
Major applications include housing plans for 50 units or more and retail developments of 1,000sq m (10,760sq ft) or more outside town centres.
The performance in 2022 deteriorated compared to 2021 with the average time taken increasing by eight weeks.
Stormont's Department for Infrastructure said that during the last two years there have been some key events that will have affected planning activity and processing performance.
Those include the pandemic and last year's implementation of a new planning IT system.
The best average processing time in 2022 was recorded in Causeway Coast and Glens Council, with an average of 46.4 weeks across 17 applications.
The worst performer was Ards and North Down Council which took an average time of 104.5 weeks across three applications.
During the year 150 major applications were decided; an increase of 18.1% from the previous year.
Seven major applications were withdrawn during last year, compared to four in 2021.
At council level, the number of major applications decided ranged from 25 in Belfast to three in Ards and North Down.
Of the 150 major applications decided, 147 were approved, meaning the overall Northern Ireland approval rate was 98%.
In nine councils, 100% of the major applications decided upon were approved.