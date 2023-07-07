John Caldwell: Three charged over claim of responsibility
- Published
Three men have been charged over the claim of responsibility after the attempted murder of one of Northern Ireland's top detectives.
Det Ch Insp John Caldwell was shot several times in Omagh, County Tyrone, in February.
The men, aged 23, 25 and 36-years-old have been charged with possessing articles for use in terrorism.
All three are expected to appear before Londonderry Magistrates' Court later.
Mr Caldwell was severely injured in the shooting outside a leisure centre on 22 February.
The New IRA later said that it had carried out the gun attack.
The off-duty detective had just finished coaching a youth football team and was putting footballs into his car when masked gunmen approached him.
On Wednesday, three men appeared in court on terrorism charges linked to the attack.