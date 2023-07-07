Yellow thunderstorm warning for parts of Northern Ireland
Thunderstorms could bring disruption to parts of Northern Ireland on Friday with heavy downpours expected.
A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office, due to last from 11:00 until 18:00 BST.
The warning affects counties Antrim, Down, Londonderry and Tyrone.
The Met Office has warned poor conditions could bring flooding, travel delays and power outages, while showers could come with hail and frequent lightning, potentially causing damage.
A second warning of thunderstorms has also been issued for the whole of Northern Ireland on Sunday.
It is in place from 10:00 until 21:00 with heavy downpours and thunder, possibly causing damage and disruption.
The Met Office is warning of the potential of up to 35 mm of rainfall in some places in just two to three hours.
This could lead to flooding of homes and businesses, as well as fast flowing and deep floodwaters.