Northern Ireland weather: Yellow thunderstorm warning issued

Puddle reflection of a person holding an umbrellaGetty Images
Heavy rain is expected in parts of Northern Ireland

Thunderstorms could bring disruption across Northern Ireland on Monday, the Met Office has warned.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for all counties and is due to be in place until 22:00 BST on Monday.

The Met Office said there is a small chance homes and businesses could be flooded quickly.

Damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail and strong winds is also possible, the Met Office said.

Driving conditions could also become difficult as a result of spray and sudden flooding, with a chance some communities could be cut off by flooded roads.

This Twitter post cannot be displayed in your browser. Please enable Javascript or try a different browser.View original content on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
Skip twitter post by Met Office

Allow Twitter content?

This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy and privacy policy before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Rail services between Londonderry and Belfast are already facing disruption after a signalling system was struck by lightning on Sunday.

In the Republic of Ireland, a weather warning has been issued for most of the country until 21:00 local time on Monday.

Met Éireann said it is expecting heavy showers and thunderstorms.

The forecaster said flooding could also be expected in parts of the country.

Related Topics

More on this story