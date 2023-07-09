Belfast: Man charged after cannabis worth £60,000 seized
- Published
A 27-year-old man has been charged after police seized £60,000 worth of suspected cannabis in Belfast.
The man was arrested on Friday after police responded to reports that two men were attempting to gain entry to flats in the King Street area and making threats to a woman inside.
The police later searched a flat and found large quantities of suspected drugs and cash.
The man is due before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday.
He has been charged with several offences including possession of a Class A controlled drug; possession of a Class B controlled drug; possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply; and possession of criminal property.