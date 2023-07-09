Portstewart: Armed gang smash windows in attempted break-in
A man and woman suffered a "terrifying experience" when an armed gang smashed windows when attempting to break into their home, the police have said.
The incident happened shortly before 20:30 BST on Saturday in the Swilly Close area of Portstewart, County Londonderry.
The man suffered minor injuries, which required treatment, and the woman was uninjured but shaken.
Two men and two women were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.
The arrests came after police stopped a car on the Portmore Road.
The men, aged 31 and 34, and women, aged 28 and 61, remain in custody.
PSNI Det Sgt Colhoun said: "This was a terrifying experience for the occupants of the property and our investigation is now unde rway to establish what happened, who was involved and a motive."
Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and saw anything suspicious to get in contact.