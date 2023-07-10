Portstewart: Four face aggravated burglary charges
Two men and two women have been charged over an attempted break-in at a house in Portstewart, County Londonderry, at the weekend.
A gang smashed windows in an attempt to get into the house at Swilly Close on Saturday evening.
Police said a man and woman suffered a "terrifying experience".
The men, aged 31 and 34, and the women, aged 28 and 61, have been charged with aggravated burglary with intent to commit unlawful damage.
They are also charged with possession of Class A, B and C drugs.
The four accused are due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates' Court on Monday.
The arrests came after police stopped a car on the Portmore Road.
The man who was in the house suffered minor injuries, while the woman was uninjured but shaken.