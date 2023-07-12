The Twelfth: Orange Order and bands to parade at 18 venues
- Published
The Orange Order and approximately 600 bands will march at 18 locations later to mark the Twelfth of July.
As well as the annual parades in Belfast and Ballymena, parades will be held in towns including Ballinamallard, Magherafelt and Kilkeel.
Bangor, which became Northern Ireland's newest city in 2022, will also host a demonstration.
The processions mark the victory of King William III over King James II at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.
William, a Protestant, had become King of England, Scotland and Ireland the previous year, after Catholic James II was deposed, and his victory secured his position.
Orange Order Grand Master Edward Stevenson said he was eagerly anticipating this year's events.
"I do not believe there is any other event on these islands that can bring such vast numbers of people onto the streets as our processions, either by taking part or simply to watch them go by," he said.
"The high calibre of music provided by some of the finest marching bands in the country will certainly add to the festival atmosphere," he added.
"We are really looking forward to another glorious Twelfth."
Mr Stevenson said he was also looking forward to welcoming international visitors as well as those from Northern Ireland.
This year's parades will be held in:
- Ballinamallard
- Ballycastle
- Ballymena
- Bangor
- Belfast
- Broughshane
- Clogher
- Comber
- Coleraine
- Dromore
- Dungannon
- Kilkeel
- Loughbrickland
- Lurgan
- Magherafelt
- Portglenone
- Randalstown
- Upper Ballinderry
On Sunday, the annual Rossnowlagh parade in County Donegal in the Republic of Ireland took place, as is tradition ahead of the Twelfth.
Up to 60 lodges from Donegal as well as counties Cavan, Leitrim and Monaghan were joined by lodges from across Northern Ireland.
On Tuesday night, the "Eleventh Night" was marked by bonfires in many Protestant areas across Northern Ireland.
The BBC will broadcast highlights from eight demonstrations in a special hour-long programme on BBC One at 21:00 BST and on BBC iPlayer.