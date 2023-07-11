Banbridge: Officer 'unable to speak' after choking attack
- Published
A police officer has been left unable to speak after he was choked, kicked in the face and bitten during an attack in Banbridge, County Down.
He was responding to reports of a fight between two men in a takeaway on Newry Street at about 23:00 BST on Monday.
The PSNI said the officer was attacked as he spoke to one of the men involved.
When other officers arrived to provide assistance they were also attacked, with one officer being headbutted and another bitten on the arm.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of offences which include assault, assault on police, non-fatal strangulation and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
He remains in custody.
'Horrible incident'
Ch Insp Brendan Green said it was "appalling" a police officer was attacked while "simply doing their job".
"This horrible incident just shows the often grim reality of what our officers on the ground are facing each and every day," he continued.
"While we come to work knowing we could be faced with difficult and dangerous situations, it is completely unacceptable that our officers should be physically assaulted, and such attacks will not be tolerated."
The chief inspector said support was being provided for the officers involved.
The Police Federation for Northern Ireland described the attack as "absolutely disgraceful behaviour", adding its thoughts are with the injured officers.