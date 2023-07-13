Bonfires: Eleven paramedics assaulted in spate of attacks
- Published
Attacks on 11 ambulance staff during the eleventh night bonfires have been strongly condemned by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.
The assaults occurred at four locations in a six-hour period from late on Tuesday into the early hours of Wednesday.
The most serious incident occurred at a bonfire in Carrickfergus, County Antrim, involving five NIAS staff.
One person was arrested in connection with another incident in Lisburn.
It happened in the Ballymacash area, with further staff assaulted in the Forthriver area of Belfast and in Belfast city centre, the NIAS said in a statement.
During the Carrickfergus attack, staff were punched, kicked, bitten, spat at and had threats made on their lives.
A student paramedic was among those assaulted in the incident.
Michael Bloomfield, the NIAS chief executive, said: "Those eleven staff should have had a reasonable expectation that their night would involve nothing more than using their skills to ensure the safety of the communities we serve.
"It is absolutely disgraceful that during the night they should be abused in the manner in which they were, and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms."
The eleventh night celebrations mark one of the busiest nights of the year for all emergency services, an NIAS spokesperson said.
Mr Bloomfield said the lives of people who paramedics were responding to were put at risk by the attacks of "mindless individuals".
He called on the support of community leaders to "stress the unacceptability of such assaults".
"We will support our staff over the next days and weeks, being aware that the physical injuries will be quickest to heal," Mr Bloomfield said.
"The mental distress will likely remain with them for some time to come."
BBC News NI has contacted the Police Service of Northern Ireland for further details.