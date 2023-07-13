Bonfire: NIE investigates 'up the Ra' video by company employee
Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) Networks has confirmed that one of its employees is under investigation after a video emerged of him saying a pro-IRA phrase in front of an unlit bonfire.
The man, who appears to be filming himself, is wearing a hard hat and coat with an NIE logo.
NIE has said it is investigating the incident.
In the five second video, the man laughs and says "shh" before repeating quietly "up the Ra".
Another man, also in NIE clothing, features briefly in the video.
In a statement to BBC News NI on Thursday morning, a spokesperson said: "We can confirm that NIE Networks is investigating a video which appears on social media involving two employees."
'Deeply offensive'
On Wednesday night, NIE posted a statement on Twitter condemning the incident.
"The video circulating on social media is deeply offensive, and NIE Networks condemns the content without reservation," said NIE.
"A full investigation into this matter is underway."
Bonfires are lit in some unionist areas on 11 July to kick off the Twelfth celebrations.