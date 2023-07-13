More public sector pay strikes if NI falls behind UK, unions warn
- Published
A trade union body is warning of further industrial action in Northern Ireland if public sector pay falls behind other parts of the UK.
Millions of public sector workers in England and Wales are to get pay rises of 5%-7%, the government says.
Most public sector pay decisions in Northern Ireland are devolved to Stormont.
But with no ministers in place and severe budget pressures it is not clear what pay awards will be made in NI.
The trade union umbrella body NIC/ICTU said there would be a carnival of industrial unrest if pay for Northern Ireland public servants is allowed to fall further behind England and Wales.
Police and prison officers in England and Wales will receive a 7% pay rise, while teachers and junior doctors will get a 6.5% and 6% rise respectively.
Final pay offer
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he had accepted recommendations made by the pay review bodies "in full".
He said the rises would not be funded by borrowing more or increasing taxes.
He added that the offer was "final" and further industrial action would not change that decision, saying: "There will be no more talks on pay. We will not negotiate again on this year's settlements and no amount of strikes will change our decision."
A further complicating factor in Northern Ireland is that if the UK government makes new money available for pay deals in England, the consequential money for Northern Ireland cannot be used for pay deals.
Instead, it must first be used to pay off last year's Stormont overspend.